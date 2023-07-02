Frank Ernest Brock

March 26, 1943 - June 19, 2023

HENDERSON, NC - Frank Ernest Brock died on June 19, 2023 in Henderson, NC. Frank was born to Leslie Ernest Brock and Arvena Hansen Brock on March 26, 1943.

He worked numerous jobs from Brockway Trucks, ALCO, Dickman Farms, Frank's Service to Penske in NC. He loved hunting, spending time with family and gardening.

Frank is survived by daughter, Allison; son, Jeffrey; seven brothers and sisters Elizabeth and David Glanville, Eugene and Karen Brock, Barbara, Nancy and Donald Hutson, Judith and Charles Prentice, William Brock, Kenneth and Debra Brock; and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was predeceased by his second wife, Brenda, and son, Mark. Frank was loved by many friends here and in Henderson, NC.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local SPCA. To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.