Frank Graham

May 23, 1938 - Dec. 25, 2022

AUBURN – Frank Graham, 84, of Franklin St. Road, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Auburn, NY on May 23, 1938 to the late Arthur A. and Lillian J. (Drewett) Graham.

Soon after graduating from high school, Frank proudly served his country, enlisting in the United States Navy as a Radioman. When he returned home, he trained as a Tool & Die Maker at Cayuga Tool & Die Corp. Later, after further training, he was employed as a Manufacturing Engineer at the R.E. Dietz Co. He advanced to supervisory positions at both Camillus Cutlery and Auburn Spark Plug.

Frank was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix anything. He was especially skilled at building with wood and restoring antique furniture. He developed an interest in cars while still in high school and spent many hours working at a gas station. When older, he fully restored two Chevrolet trucks, a 1948 model and a 1950 model.

For nearly thirty years, both before and after retirement, he owned and operated Not Forgotten Antiques in Auburn, and enjoyed auctions, estate and garage sales searching for treasures. Always loving banjo and ukulele music, he took lessons and learned to play both at the age of seventy, saying it would keep his mind sharp.

Frank was quite athletic and enjoyed water and downhill skiing, running, hiking, and canoeing. He loved playing golf and had two holes-in-one in his lifetime. As a young man, he was a member of the Owasco Lake Ski Club and entertained groups of people in the Finger Lakes area with his trick skiing and ski hang gliding. One summer day while performing his dare devil hang gliding stunt, he nearly crashed into a tree causing gasps in the crowd. He, along with his wife, Jan, participated in many Great Race team triathlons, always placing in the top 30. Hiking the Adirondack High Peaks was another passion he pursued with his wife.

Frank is survived by his wife, Janet, with whom he celebrated fifty-six loving years of marriage. He is also survived by his two children, Christine Bianco (Sherry) of Weedsport, and Keith Graham of Grantham, NH; his grandchildren Joshua Graham, Samuel Bianco, Jude Bianco, and Jonah Bianco held a special place in his heart. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews; friends; and two special friends Rollie and Dick. Frank was predeceased by his parents; his sisters Gloria and Barbara; and his brothers Robert, Eugene, Douglas and Ardean.

To honor Frank's wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life held in the spring of 2023. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn.

To offer condolence messages to his family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.