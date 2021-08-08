Frank J. Sigona

March 22, 1926 - July 30, 2021

AUBURN - Frank J. Sigona, 95, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 30, 2021 with his daughters by his side.

A life resident of Auburn, born March 22, 1926 to the late Peter and Francis (Colella) Sigona, he attended West High School. A self employed contractor, he designed and built homes in the Auburn area, especially in the area of Lake Ave., along with three duplex homes on Throop Ave. He also built the Karpinski Building where Dr. Joseph Karpinski, Dr. Romano, Dr. Stephens and Dr. Hoffman had their practices. Frank's building team included his brothers Joseph, Anthony and Richard. Later Frank worked at Singer until his retirement in 2000. Frank took great pride in his carpentry skills, creating unique homes with up to date innovations. He received a medallion for building the first all electric home in Auburn.

He is survived by his daughters: Cathleen (James) Troisi of Seneca Fall and Cohoes, NY, and Mona Lisa Sigona of Auburn; his sister Mary Marchetti of RI; two great-grandchildren: Ashley and Zachary Paton of Cohoes, NY; a special nephew Peter Sigona; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.