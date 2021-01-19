Frank Kimak

May 9, 1947 - Jan. 17, 2021

AUBURN — Frank Kimak, 73, the husband of Darlene Morgan Kimak, of Port Byron, died Saturday, Jan. 17, 2021 in the Auburn Nursing Home. Born May 9, 1947 in Auburn, Frank was the son of the late Frank and Wilberta Goss Kimak.

He was a graduate of Port Byron High School, Class of 1965 and served honorably with the United States Air Force until his discharge in 1969. Frank retired after more than 30 years of employment with New Process Gear.

He was an active member of the John Cool Post 257 of the American Legion, Port Byron, where he served as commander for many years as well as a member of the SK Post, Auburn. Frank was a man of many talents and always on the go. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, golf, archery, hunting, fishing, bowling and was an avid NY Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan.

In addition to his wife, Darlene; daughter, Morgan Kimak, of Conquest; two grandchildren: Melody Johnson and Axel Frank Taylor; brothers: Gary, Kevin and Brian Kimak; in-laws, Dave, Don, Kathy Gilmore, Patty Hinman, Dennis and Michele Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.