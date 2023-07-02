Frank Louis DeFurio Jr.

Nov. 5, 1940 - June 21, 2023

MCKEESPORT, PA - Frank Louis DeFurio Jr., 82, passed away peacefully June 21, 2023 in McKeesport, PA.

Frank was born in Auburn, NY on November 5, 1940, the son of the late Dr. Frank L. DeFurio and Josephine (Murphy) DeFurio.

He grew up in Auburn, attending East High School where he played baseball and football. He attended both UCLA and Syracuse University, and went to work at Haskins & Sells as a CPA.

Frank lived in Upstate NY until moving to the Pittsburgh area 32 years ago. He was an excellent athlete, playing golf, tennis, and waterskiing throughout most of his life, and had a lifelong interest in sports that he shared with his son.

Frank was a very kind person who cared so very much for everyone he met, and especially was devoted to his children and grandchildren. He was formerly married to Ruth E. (DeForrest) DeFurio Brown, and Linda Lee (Nightingale) DeFurio.

He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Frank L. DeFurio and Josephine (Murphy) DeFurio and sister, Suzanne. Surviving are his daughters Lori DeFurio of Rochester and Sherri (Mike) Ellis of Ithaca; son, Anthony J. (Rachel) DeFurio of Redondo Beach, CA; grandsons Zachary (Rachel) Winters and Conlan DeFurio; and granddaughters Emma Ellis and Lieta DeFurio; two great-grandchildren, Penelope Winters and Oliver Winters; his sister, Mary Ann Alger; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services are private to the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to University of Pittsburgh Medical School.

Donations can be made at the following address: https://bit.ly/InMemoryOfFrank.