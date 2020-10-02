 Skip to main content
Frank M. Priebsch

THROOP — Frank M. Priebsch, 53, of Throop, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at home. Frank was a quiet and dependable man. He was a kind soul always ready to help. Frank and Lori were together for 21 years to whom he showed his love and devotion too. Some of his fondest memories were fishing with his daughters at the reservoir in Pueblo, Colorado.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Priebsch; his children: Natasha Ramirez (Anthony) and Ashley Priebsch (Toni); Mother, Karin Murthough (Mike).

Frank was predeceased by his father Hellmuth Priebsch, brother Thorsten Priebsch and best friend Jimmy Friend.

Per Frank's request there will be no services.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn in in charge of the arrangements.

