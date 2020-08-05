× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frank P. Hoffman

July 1, 1929 — Aug. 2, 2020

FORMERLY OF DUNKIRK — Frank P. Hoffman, formerly of Dunkirk, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Schoellkopf Health Center, Niagara Falls, NY.

Frank was born in Auburn, NY on July 1, 1929 to Frank R. and Margaret (Talty) Hoffman. He was a 1947 graduate of East High School, Auburn, NY where he met his future beloved wife Phyllis (Fulton). He attended St. Bonaventure University, later earning a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University in 1954.

Frank was a veteran of the Korean War 1951-53, serving in the Army Signal Corps. Upon his return he used the GI bill to finish his degree.

Frank followed his father and grandfather into department store retailing. He spent a rewarding career with the J.C. Penney Company. In 1970, after working in several stores on Long Island, he was promoted to manage the Dunkirk, NY store on Central Avenue, later relocated to the D & F Plaza. He had the pleasure of working with many wonderful employees over his long career. Several remained lifelong friends whom he cherished to the end.