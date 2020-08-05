Frank P. Hoffman
July 1, 1929 — Aug. 2, 2020
FORMERLY OF DUNKIRK — Frank P. Hoffman, formerly of Dunkirk, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Schoellkopf Health Center, Niagara Falls, NY.
Frank was born in Auburn, NY on July 1, 1929 to Frank R. and Margaret (Talty) Hoffman. He was a 1947 graduate of East High School, Auburn, NY where he met his future beloved wife Phyllis (Fulton). He attended St. Bonaventure University, later earning a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University in 1954.
Frank was a veteran of the Korean War 1951-53, serving in the Army Signal Corps. Upon his return he used the GI bill to finish his degree.
Frank followed his father and grandfather into department store retailing. He spent a rewarding career with the J.C. Penney Company. In 1970, after working in several stores on Long Island, he was promoted to manage the Dunkirk, NY store on Central Avenue, later relocated to the D & F Plaza. He had the pleasure of working with many wonderful employees over his long career. Several remained lifelong friends whom he cherished to the end.
Frank always kept busy, especially in retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, making several pieces of furniture treasured by family. His signature "Heritage Bench" has been enjoyed by many friends and family over the years. Frank's first love was sailing the Finger Lakes where he grew up. He continued to sail his yellow Laser on area lakes through his retirement. Among his many other hobbies were photography, chess, history and music. Frank had a beautiful voice, in tune through his last days.
Retirement allowed Frank more time to help within the community. For many years he volunteered tax preparation services for seniors. In more recent years he helped deliver for Meals on Wheels.
Frank most of all enjoyed time with his family and friends. He relished trips with his daughters and granddaughter to FL, AZ, KY, IN, PA and New England. He looked forward to visiting with friends on Saturday evenings for good conversation and a beer or two.
He is survived by his proud daughters, Ann Macrino (Joseph), of Bowling Green, KY, Mary Hoffman, of Wethersfield, CT and Christine Reeves (Daniel), of Grand Island, NY. Also surviving is his adored sister, Marjorie Crawford, of Pensacola, FL, beloved granddaughter Sarah Reeves, of Grand Island, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis in 2002; brother James Hoffman and sister-in-law Nancy Fulton.
Services will be held privately for the family with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/donate or Dunkirk-Fredonia Meals on Wheels, 196 Newton St., Suite 5, Fredonia, NY 14063.
Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.
