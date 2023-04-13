Frank P. Ruggiero

AUBURN — Frank P. Ruggiero, 94, formerly of Dunning Avenue, Auburn passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn. Frank served our country honorably during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He retired after more than 28 years of service as a corrections officer for Auburn Correctional Facility.

In his earlier years, Frank was a very skilled and talented athlete, playing several sports and excelling as a Golden Gloves boxer. He enjoyed fishing and maintaining a beautiful yard.

He is survived by his loving son, Joseph Ruggiero and his wife, Veronica; as well as several other relatives in both the Ruggiero and Leonti families.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles and wife, Grace (Leonti) Ruggiero.

As were Frank's wishes, a private service and burial will be held later this week at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.