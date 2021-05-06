Frank R. Hastedt
May 29, 1933 - April 19, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, TX - Frank R. Hastedt, 87, of College Station, TX passed away on April 19, 2021. An employee of General Electric for almost 30 years, he took early retirement to work on his beloved farm outside of Auburn and to volunteer at the Schweinfurth Art Center, both serving on the board, and as acting director for a short period.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley and son, Mark Hastedt. He is survived by his daughters: Catherine and Margaret Hastedt, of College Station, TX, and two grandchildren.
