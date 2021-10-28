Frank R. Reginelli

April 13, 1938 - Oct. 23, 2021

AUBURN — Frank R. Reginelli "Mr. Reg" passed from this life into eternal life on Oct. 23, 2021 with all of his loving family by his side. We are grateful for the long and meaningful life he had, filled with love for God, family and country.

Frank was born in Auburn, NY on Good Friday, April 13, 1938. He attended Holy Family, where he lettered in three sports all four years of high school. He was such a talented athlete that he received a full scholarship to his beloved Marquette University, where he played Division I Football and graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

He returned home to Auburn, NY where he married the love of his life Patricia "Patti" Patella in 1960. He accepted a position at Mt. Carmel High School where he was the athletic director, head coach and teacher. In 1970 he joined the faculty of Auburn High School, where he taught for 35 years. He took great pride in his teaching profession and enjoyed the students he encountered. He was a communicant of St. Alphonsus, and was involved within many of the parishes within the City of Auburn during his life. He attended daily Mass which meant a great deal to him. He was active in local government for many years and was appointed as the zoning inspector for the Town of Owasco, and in 2013 he was elected to be a Cayuga County Legislator.

He was predeceased by his parents, Angie and Ralph Reginelli and his sister, Ann Casler.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patti Reginelli; son, Frank (Kelly) Reginelli; daughters: Patrice Reginelli and Leanne (Eric) Iversen. His grandchildren: Nicolas Reginelli, Lena (Cody) Genkos, Joshua Salva, Nina Leonardi, Nicole Iversen, Zachary Iversen, and Emily Iversen; his great-grandson, Maverick Genkos; and his sister, Marion Camardo; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and many wonderful friends.

You may join the family at St. Alphonsus for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a contribution in memory of Frank, please donate to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. Funeral arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021.