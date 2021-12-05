Frank W. Casalino, Sr.

Dec. 7, 1930 - Dec. 1, 2021

AUBURN - Frank W. Casalino, Sr. of Auburn, formally of Port Byron, NY, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Finger lakes Center for the Living.

Born to Vito and Angelina (Savino) Casalino in the Bronx, NY. Frank attended and graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, Harlem, NY.

His first job was shining shoes on the streets of the big city, where he earned money to help the family. He was a Veteran of the US Airforce from 1951-1955. He was retired from Carrier Corp. after 36 years of service. Frank loved to dance, visiting casinos and the horse racing tracks. He also enjoyed daily scratch off tickets, hoping to win the big one to share with everyone.

Left to cherish his memory are a son Frank Casalino, Jr. of Port Byron; daughter Marianne (Scott) Langtry of Auburn; sisters: Christine (Fred) Tebone and Frances Martone; grandchildren: Emmalee and Paige Langtry of Buffalo.

In addition to his parents Frank was predeceased by his wife Angie (Anabile) Casalino on April 1, 2013, brother Peter Casalino and sisters Isabel Rywalt and Rose DiGirolamo.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's RC Church, Auburn, NY. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fleming, NY