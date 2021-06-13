Frank W. Spreter

AUBURN - Frank W. Spreter, 96, Buck Point, Auburn NY passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, in the comfort of his Lakeside home surrounded by his family.

A native and lifelong Auburnian, Frank was a graduate of Holy Family High School. He entered R.I.T. and had one year of college prior to entering the United States Air Force (then Corps) in WWII. Upon return from the war, he graduated from Syracuse University School of Management and Syracuse Law School.

Frank retired as the Regional Director of the New York State Commission of the Blind and Visually Handicapped. He had also served as the President of the New York State Federation of Workers for the Blind. He was highly respected and recognized as a professional advocate for people with disabilities. He was a former Veteran's Counselor, Chairman of the Board of the Cayuga County Office of Aging Advisory Committee, and former Board member of Bluefield Manor.

Frank was a member of Sacred Heart Church, the American Legion, and a former member of the Elks Club of Auburn. He maintained a lifelong affection for Owasco Lake, starting as a young man at his parents - Frank and Rose (Byrne) Spreter's- cottage on the lake. Then, he eventually built his present home with his wife, Helen (Beluschak) Spreter, who predeceased him 2009.