Fred S. Seither

April 14, 1927 - Jan. 13, 2022

UNION SPRINGS - Fred S. Seither, 94, of Union Springs, and formerly of Saugerties, NY, passed away, January 13, 2022. He was born in Germantown, OH on April 14, 1927 to the late Fred F. and Ruth Sanford Seither.

Fred excelled in sports at Ithaca High School and Ithaca College. He began his teaching career in the Ithaca area and finished in Saugerties, NY. Fred and Regina enjoyed their summers in Union Springs where he worked as the Recreational Director at the park. Later when Fred retired he moved to Union Springs and served as Mayor, on the town board and driving the Scat Van in the Union Springs area.

He is survived by his children Mary Lee (Terrance) Oliver of Verona, Fred (Pamela) Seither of Elmira, Rose Ann (Charles) Hudson of Hannacroix, Cheri Lou (Henry) Sagazie of Saugerties; sister-in-law Rosalie Salko of Endwell; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his wife Regina Seither on March 21, 2010 and a great-great-grandson Oliver Rose.

Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St Patrick's Church, 303 Main Street, Aurora with funeral mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery with military honors.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or Union Springs Fire Department, PO Box 72, Union Springs, NY 13160.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Luke's Home in Utica, NY for their wonderful care and compassion for our father.

Family and friends are invited from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM following the service at the Apple Station, 5279 Cross Road, Cayuga, NY 13034. Brew Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family.