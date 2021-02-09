Fred W. Beach

NEDROW — Fred W. Beach, 53, of Nedrow, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Syracuse. He was born in Sonora, Mexico, the son of the late Garry and Celsa (Peralta) Beach.

Fred enjoyed spending time on the beach, especially in San Diego. He also loved many different styles of cars, listening to rock music and attending many different concerts with his friends. Fred was always someone that you could always rely on, putting others before himself. He was a very kind and gentle soul that is now reunited with his best friend and loving mother, Celsa.

He is survived by his loving sister, who was always there for him, Melinda (Chris) Lupo; two brothers: Garry Beach, Jr., Richard (Angelas) Beach; two nephews: Matthew Lupo, Richard Beach, Jr.; niece, Giselle Beach; longtime girlfriend, Candie; as well as several other relatives; and very close friends Carol and Tory.

Private calling hours and services were held previously at the convenience of the family in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. A burial will take place in the spring in Montezuma Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Fred's memory to a charity of one's choice.