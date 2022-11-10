Frederick Arthur Scholl

June 19, 1933 - Nov. 5, 2022

SKANEATELES — Frederick Arthur Scholl, 89, of Skaneateles, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Fred was born in Elmira, NY on June 19, 1933.

He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Jeanette Scholl, and his sister, Marion Scholl Morgan. Fred is survived by his daughters: Susan Scholl (Joy Button) of Syracuse, NY, Juanita Lynn Sichelstiel (Kurt), of Knoxville, TN, Katherine Scholl (Sam French), of Syracuse, NY; his son, Kristopher Arthur Scholl (Mary Brooke Oropallo), of Niles, NY; granddaughters: Kyra and Anika Sichelstiel, Emily Scholl; grandson, Henry Scholl; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Fred graduated in 1951 from Corning Free Academy, where he played football, basketball, baseball and tennis. As an Eagle Scout, he was in the "Order of the Arrow." He served in the US Army's 524th Military Police Battalion in Europe. He attended Syracuse University, earning a BS in Business Management ('58) and an MS in Education Administration ('62). He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Upon marrying his one-and-only true love, Beverly Ann Wydman, of Corning, NY, in 1958, the couple settled in Skaneateles in 1960. Fred began his career in education as a teacher at Skaneateles High School and Auburn B.O.C.E.S. He went on to become an elementary and middle school principal in the Syracuse City School District for over 20 years, where he was beloved by teachers, staff, and students. He was instrumental in getting Bellevue Elementary School built.

Fred and Ann enjoyed more than 64 happy years together, building a family with strong ties to each other and to their community. He was a lifetime member and past president of the Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club, a charter member of both the Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Service (SAVES) and the Skaneateles Conservation Area. He worked diligently to promote the health of Skaneateles Lake. He served in St. James Episcopal Church Ushers Guild for many years in service to his Lord God, the Church, and its congregation.

An avid fisherman and hunter, he pursued pheasant in South Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, West Virginia, and Montana. Fred stalked white-tailed deer in the Adirondacks and Central New York as well as mule deer and elk in Wyoming. He dearly enjoyed plying his skill chasing salmon, trout, halibut, and walleye in Alaska, Labrador, Scotland, Bavaria, the White Mountains of Arizona, and best of all, our own Salmon River and the streams of Central New York. He was never shy about his admiration of other adventurers, hunters, and fishermen. He was quick to share his bounty of freshly-caught trout, wild blueberry pancakes, or a mid-hunt feast of tailgate sandwiches for his bird-hunting parties.

Fred traveled with Ann and the family across the US and Canada with many trips to his beloved Alaska, Florida, and the Southwest. He loved spending time with his family at their camp on Skaneateles Lake where he caught bass and lake trout. Fred spent many hours reading and birdwatching while enjoying the beauty of the lake.

If your timing was right, you may have tasted a jar of Fred's jam or applesauce that he made while listening to Frank Sinatra tunes. You may have seen him on a ladder as he spent school recesses leading a crew of locals and school administrators painting an astonishing number of houses in town. You may have heard him singing his favorite ditties or hooting and hollering with friends and family while watching SU football and women and men's basketball or NY Yankees games.

Fred lived an exemplary life serving as a model for his own children and grandchildren as well as many others whose lives he influenced. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family and the great love he had for his wife, Ann, their children, their spouses, and grandchildren. Fred will be dearly and profoundly missed.

To honor a life well-lived, a funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at St. James Episcopal Church in Skaneateles. The family will receive friends at the Church Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Finger Lakes Land Trust, the Skaneateles Library, the Marcellus Library, Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club or a charity of your choice.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.