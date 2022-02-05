 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frederick D. Allwood

Nov. 9, 1956 - Feb. 2, 2022

AUBURN — Frederick D. Allwood, 65, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Frederick was born in Syracuse on Nov. 9, 1956, to Adrian, Sr. and Mary Rose (Quinn) Allwood.

Frederick is survived by his daughter, Sheila Weber; his sisters: Shirley Hagg, Patricia Allwood, Carol Karshner, Audrey Roche, Mary Bradford and Diane Dann; his brothers: Robert, Edward and Steve Allwood; his grandchildren: Kameron Weber, Brandon Weber and Seamus Townsend; and his good friend, David Baker. Along with his father, Frederick was predeceased by his brother, Adrain Allwood, Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Interment will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

To offer condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com.

