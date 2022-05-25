Frederick E. 'Gene' Tarala

March 4, 1935 - May 20, 2022

HENRIETTA — Frederick E. "Gene" Tarala passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2022 at age 87. Fred was born on March 4, 1935 in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Walter and Hattie Tarala. He was a 1952 graduate of East High School in Auburn and a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Fred proudly served in the U.S. Army with an 18 month tour in Korea. Upon returning, he was employed by the Dollinger Corporation in Rochester, NY and worked there for 25 years. He authored articles on industrial filtration and was the holder of patents in this field. In 1984, he and three friends founded the North American Filter Corporation (NAFCO) located in Newark, NY, where he retired as president in 1997.

Fred enjoyed his retirement with his wife of 64 years, Lorraine, spending his winters in Florida. He was an avid sports fan, especially when rooting for the Buffalo Bills, Syracuse Orangemen, and during March Madness.

Accompanied by his son, Fred's participation in Honor Flight Rochester, Mission 51, was one of the most memorable and emotional experiences of his life. When giving advice to his family and friends, his motto was, "You should always have a "Plan B"!" Simply said, Fred, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, GGpa was a good man. He always put his family first.

Fred was predeceased by his sisters, Virginia (Matthew) Bratek, Barbara (Carl) Cottorone, Dolores (Chester) Bochenek; brother, Walter Tarala, Jr.; brother-in-law, Walter Wilby; and son-in-law, Jeff Fose. Fred is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Ritchie); sister, Marie Wilby, of San Antonio, TX; children: Kathryn Fose, Janeane Tarala-Rich (Tim), Michael (Cecilia); grandchildren: Jeffrey (Katie), Ryanne, Jenna, Olivia, Hannah, Robert, Ricardo; and great-grandchildren: Abe and Woody.

Our deepest gratitude to the staff at the Wilmot Cancer Center, AC3 Pulmonary Department at Strong Memorial Hospital, and UR Medicine Home Care for the compassionate care Fred received during his courageous battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, 3325 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY 14623. Fred's funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Marianne Cope Parish at Guardian Angels Church, 2061 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14623. Interment to follow at Ascension Garden, 1900 Pinnacle Road, Henrietta, NY 14467. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory can be made to Honor Flight Rochester, PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.Miller1889.com.