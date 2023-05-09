Frederick 'Fred' Keith Fey, Jr.

April 16, 1952 - May 1, 2023

AUBURN — Frederick "Fred" Keith Fey, Jr., 71, of Auburn, NY, passed on the morning of May 1, 2023 in his sleep. Fred was a free spirit born on April 16, 1952. He grew up in the Onondaga Hill area and attended Onondaga Central Schools.

Anyone who knew Fred, knew he danced to the beat of his own drum. He embodied the counterculture of the 1960s, spending time in the Haight-Ashbury District of California and attending Woodstock. Fred loved music, with a particular preference for any kind of rock music. Fred was a talented artist. He could carve anything out of a hunk of wood while his partner, Jeanie, painted the details.

For more than 30 years, Fred's partner Jeanie had the task of keeping him somewhat in line. He loved her with his whole heart and was heartbroken after her passing last December.

Fred was also predeceased by his daughter, Larissa Fey, father, Fred Fey, mother, Trudy Llewellyn, stepmother, Shirley Fey and sisters: Michelle and Tina Fey. He is survived by his siblings: Rebecca Fey, Daniel (Robin) Fey, Tim Fey; his aunt Genevieve Savey; six nieces; three great-grandnieces (and another on the way); four great-grandnephews; Jean's granddaughters; his best friend, Dutch; and many more dear friends.

Services will be held at the White Chapel Funeral Home located at 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021 on Friday, May 12, 2023. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m., funeral service to follow at 4 p.m.

