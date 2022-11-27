Frederick G. Pfeifer

Oct. 27, 1934 - Nov. 22, 2022

AUBURN - Frederick G. Pfeifer, 88, the husband of Elizabeth (Cregg) Pfeifer, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Commons on St. Anthony. Born October 27, 1934, he was the son of the late Frederick and Carolyn (Herrling) Pfeifer.

Fred was a United States Army Veteran, having served from 1953 to 1955. Following his service, he was employed as a Postal Carrier for the USPS, retired, and later worked as a Code Inspector for the City of Auburn.

Fred was a member of the 40&8, in which he organized many holiday parades for the City of Auburn. He was County Commander of the former Mynderse-Rice Post of the American Legion, as well as a member of the Carnicelli-Indelicato Post and Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed fishing and golf; getting a hole-in-one at the age of 80. He was also an avid spectator of City League Softball; especially watching his sons play; a fan of Syracuse Orange and New York Mets. Fred was a communicant of St. Mary's Church.

In addition to his loving wife Elizabeth; Fred is survived by one daughter, Susan Graf (Eric); three sons, Frederick Pfeifer (Michele), Timothy Pfeifer (Kelly) and Richard Pfeifer (Tina); stepmother, Gloria Pfeifer; one brother, James (Gail) Pfeifer; four sisters, Joan Perkins, Denise Harrell (Richard), Patricia Chappell and PeriJo Bennett; affectionately called "Beepa" by his grandchildren Lauren, Symantha, Ryan, Craig, Adam and Brendan; step-grandchildren Tim, Katie, Daniel and Emily. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in St. Mary's Church. Visitation will be held prior to mass from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., in the church.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

The Pfeifer family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff on the 2nd and 6th floors at the Commons on St. Anthony for the exceptional care rendered to Fred.

Contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Pfeifer to the Alzheimer's Association.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.