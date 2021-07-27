G. Barbara Broome

AUBURN - G. Barbara Broome, 91, of Auburn passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Commons. She was daughter of the late William and Edna Copes.

Barbara worked for Meals On Wheels as Director for 20 years and retired. She then work at Cayuga Seneca Action Agency as Manager of the thrift shop, and she also served on the Board of Directors. She loved going to bingo, doing activities with her senior group and enjoyed watching her grand and great grandchildren grow.

She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Harris and spouse Theodore Harris; grandchildren: Rachel Dale, Cory O. Walker and his spouse John Schmitt, and chosen son Steve Reeves; six great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; best friend Gloria (Richardson) Griffin.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her siblings: Rachel Ellis, Dorothy Wells, Charles "Sonny" Copes, Ruth Kathrine "Tootles" Brown, Robert "Buddy" Copes and Elizabeth "Betty" Gaskin.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. Burial will be at St Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.