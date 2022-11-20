Gaetano LoMascolo

SICILY, ITALY/AUBURN - Gaetano LoMascolo passed on November 13, 2022, in his home and surrounded by family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Francesca and by his brother, Angelo. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Josephine; children: Francesca LoMascolo, Joann (Jason) Markel, and Joseph P. LoMascolo; grandchildren: Arianna, and Merzedes, and Alexa, Brianna, Alyssa and Olivia Markel, and Justin and Amelia; brothers: Jasper, Frank, Joe and Mario LoMascolo.

Gaetano was a great man, devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his big heart and will be missed by all who knew him. He was very proud of his 30 years working for the Auburn School District. He loved cooking and working in his vegetable garden.

Calling Hours will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services of Victor, Inc., 301 West Main Street. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

