Gail Alice Davis-Babiarz

Sept. 19, 1940 - Jan. 27, 2022

AUBURN — Gail Alice Davis-Babiarz, of 3 St. Anthony St., The Commons, Auburn, NY joined her family in heaven Jan. 27, 2022

Born in Little Falls, NY to William J. Davis and Alice Blair Sept. 19, 1940. She graduated from Cato-Meridian HS in 1958. She enjoyed many different crafts, sewing, knitting and crochet. She enjoyed activities such as bowling, camping and golf.

Gail also lived in North Carolina after her then husband Anthony Debalso retired from his government job in 1994. She enjoyed many years there. She enjoyed her church family and the close relationship she had with them. She had a best friend from high school Barbara that she always kept in touch with and always looked forward to seeing her every summer.

Gail moved back to Baldwinsville and lived there briefly, until moving to Jordan and then Auburn.

Gail is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Arthur) Sanford; sons: John (Carla) Dodge, Kevin (Wendy) Clark; as well as her grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St., Elbridge, NY 13060, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be in May of this year at Meridian Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to SPCA in Auburn in Gail's memory.

Bush Funeral Home, Elbridge 315-689-6116 - bushfuneralhomes.com.