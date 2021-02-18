Gail E. Perkins

Dec. 9, 1948 - Feb. 15, 2021

SCIPIO CENTER - Gail E. Perkins, 72, of Scipio Center, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 after a brief illness. Gail was born December 9, 1948 in Sherwood, a daughter of the late Andrew and Marian (Hastings) Perkins.

Gail was a 1968 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School. Gail was formerly employed with several area farms, and later worked for buildings staff services at Wells College. She had a great love for her cats and the outdoors.

Gail is survived by two sisters, Ginger Obed of Scipio Center, and Chris Denman of Venice Center; brother-in-law, Tom Britt; five nieces and nephews, Kathy (Steve) Sheils, Kim (Steve) Marshall, Michael Britt, Callie Obed, and Karl (Corissa) Obed; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Gary, and by sisters, Ann and Gloria.

There are no public calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Scipioville, in the Spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, or to the ALS Foundation.