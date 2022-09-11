Gail E. (White) Mangan

AUBURN - Gail Mangan, 71, loving mother and nana passed away unexpectedly during a routine procedure on August 18, 2022. Gail was born in Mineola, NY to Bob and Lorraine White, her father sadly passed away early in her life so she was raised by her mother whom she loved dearly. She spent most of her childhood in Commack, NY.

She attended Cortland College, where she received her Master's Degree in Education while accepting her student teaching position at Genesee Elementary in Auburn, NY and continued to teach there for 34 years leaving an immense legacy. She loved teaching and up until her passing she kept in touch with many of her colleagues, and students, proving to be a wonderful teacher and friend.

She retired in 2006 and made her way to Florida to enjoy her retirement to the fullest. She loved traveling, including biennial trips to Hawaii to visit lifelong friend Carol, cross country trips with dear friend Pat and an Arizona trip with her "sisty-other" Karen were some of her greatest memories, she also enjoyed crosswords, games on her tablet, and had an incredible passion for gardening, this passion is evident in her garden where she brought to life and cared for many amazing plants and flowers daily and dearly. She loved visiting with her friends both in Florida and while in New York.

As a mother she was always supportive, generous, loving, and kind.

She is survived by her daughters Nicole, Erinn (Mike), and Kelly (Bryant, Sr., the son she always wanted); seven grandchildren that were her world, Bryant, Jr., JJ, Braydin, Amari, Bryson, Jaxson, and Benny; siblings Judi Munson, Karen Meyer, and Bill (Sandy) White; godson, Troy (Iris)Munson; nieces Vanessa White, and Suzanne (Jesse)Mechler; nephews Gary(Beatrice) Munson and Robert White.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorraine White, brother-in-Law, John Poggi, and dear friend, Deb Gebczek.

Gail (mom) lived life to the fullest, was always smiling, had an infectious laugh, and loved her time spent with family and close friends. Gail (mom) will be greatly missed by so many, especially her daughters. Enjoy your next adventure Mom . . . WE LOVE YOU MORE!

Friends are invited to celebrate her life and share a memory Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., with memorial to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Elev8hope at https://elev8hope.org/donate/.