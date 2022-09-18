Gale M. 'Rinkie' Fritz

Oct. 6, 1942 - Sept. 14, 2022

AUBURN - Gale M. "Rinkie" Fritz, 79, the wife of Lou Fritz, of Lime Kiln Road, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Auburn on October 6, 1942.

Gale was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Fordyce Smith. She was a graduate of Auburn Schools, Class of 1960 and retired after 31 years of faithful employment as a Teaches Assistant and Record Keeper at the E. John Gavras Center.

Gale was an active member of the Half Acre Union Church as well as the community, volunteering her time with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Montezuma Wildlife Refuge and the SPCA. She was President of the Cayuga PTO, a 41-year member of the Aurelius Fire Department Auxiliary and a 30-year member of the Prison City Ramblers, owning her own 1948 Street Rod. In her free time, Gale enjoyed traveling with family and friends, puzzles, reading and garage sale hopping.

In addition to her husband, Lou, with whom she just celebrated 57 years of marriage on September 11, 2022 Gale is survived by son, Mark Fritz (Sally); daughter, Michelle Quill (Lou); grandchildren Taylor, Matthew, Jared, Olivia, Ethan, Jacob and Anna; great-grandchildren Ava and Elise; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son Eric, infant children Todd and Allyson; brother, Charles, Jr.; and sister, Joann Ireland.

At Gale's request, there are no funeral services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Gale to Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York Street, Auburn or Hospice of CNY, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn.

