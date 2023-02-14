Garrett William Schafer

FORT MYERS, FL — Garrett William Schafer, 23, of Fort Myers, FL, and formerly of Auburn, NY, passed away Feb. 3, 2023 after injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident along with his beloved canine friend, Kali Mae.

Garrett was born in Auburn, the son of Mark Schafer, Jr. and Kristy (Leonard) Capone. He resided most of his life in the Auburn area, before moving to Florida in 2021.

Garrett was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 2018. He was an avid animal lover and had a canine care business, "Sandy Paws" in FL, which he was really passionate about.

Garrett was a standout hockey player and loved the outdoors. He especially loved walking on the beach and watching the sunset. He will be sadly missed by all of those fortunate enough to get to know this special man.

He is survived by his parents, mother, Kristy Capone (stepfather, Jason Capone); father, Mark Schafer, Jr. (significant other Karmen Canestaro); step-mother, Amanda Schafer; two siblings: Jeffery and Katie Schafer; maternal grandparents, Donna and Albert Leonard; paternal grandfather, Mark Schafer, Sr. (wife Laurie); step-grandmother, Joanne Capone; two uncles: Chad (Meghan) Leonard, Joel Collard; aunt, Jacqueline (Bryan) Wahl; and numerous great uncles/aunts, cousins, and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Marilyn (Schillawski) Graney and step-grandfather, Francis Capone.

Calling hours will be held this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m. all inside the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, NY.

In lieu of flowers please make any donations in Garrett's memory to the Gulf Coast Humane Society, 2010 Arcadia St., Fort Myers, FL 33916.

A special thanks his friends at Kava Culture and Burma Kava Company for all their support during this time.