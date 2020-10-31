WEEDSPORT — Gary Alan Glover, 71, of Weedsport passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Upstate University Hospital. Born in Syracuse, Gary was a life resident of the Jordan-Weedsport area. He retired from the former Marsellus Casket Co. Gary served with the US Marines in Vietnam and he was a member of the Skaneateles Falls American Legion Post 317.