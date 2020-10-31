 Skip to main content
WEEDSPORT — Gary Alan Glover, 71, of Weedsport passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Upstate University Hospital. Born in Syracuse, Gary was a life resident of the Jordan-Weedsport area. He retired from the former Marsellus Casket Co. Gary served with the US Marines in Vietnam and he was a member of the Skaneateles Falls American Legion Post 317.

Surviving are a son, Michael Glover (Cheyenne Brown); two daughters, Kelly A. Glover (Clyde Bennett), and Sonni Thompson (Ben Thompson); two sisters, Rae Lynne Bower and Karen DeVoe and seven grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Bush Funeral Home 120 E. Main St. Elbridge. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be private.

