Gary C. Winslow

Oct. 25, 1950 - Sept. 25, 2022

EAST SYRACUSE - Gary C. Winslow, 71, of East Syracuse, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Born on October 25, 1950 in Auburn, NY to the late Horace and Maxine (Hinton) Winslow, Gary held many fond boyhood memories of helping his grandfather on the farm. It was here he learned the importance of hard work and above all else, the joy found in each moment spent with family. This grateful attitude is something Gary instilled deeply in those lucky enough to have had him in their lives.

"Peepa" as he was lovingly known by his family and friends, married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen (Fiore) Winslow, in 1971. He joined the Auburn Fire Department in January 1977 where he proudly served 30 years as a firefighter, a career he loved with a humble hero's heart. He helped anyone and everyone, always had a joke, and recognized the preciousness of each moment of which he often amplified with an off key lyric from a long forgotten song.

In retirement, Peepa was his grandchildren's biggest fan, he could always be found wearing the proudest smile at each event. He made everyone he loved feel like the most important person in the world. Little did he know we believed that to be him. A gentle, kind and selfless soul, he will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughters Colleen (Paul) and Stacey (Greg); grandchildren Kiersten, Declan, Gavin, Logan, and Hathaway; siblings Nancy (Don), Linda, Terry (Sue), Charlie (Lily) and Tom (Cheryl); an uncle, Donald (Lorraine); as well his father-in-law, Frank Fiore; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins; and his faithful canine companion, Duke.

At Gary's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a charity of your choice.

Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home is assisting the family. http:/www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com