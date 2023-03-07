Gary D. Knapp, Sr.

PORT BYRON — Gary D. Knapp, Sr., 69, of Port Byron, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Gary was employed by Xerox of Webster, NY and retired after 43 years of service.

He enjoyed working on his vehicles and the family would like to thank all his friends that would stop to talk and help tinker on cars.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He also enjoyed hunting with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary (Bochenek) Knapp; children: Gary Knapp, Jr. and Sarah (Nick) Knapp-Wilson; grandchildren: Zachary, Cassidy, Nathan and Jack; special nephews: Eric, Jay and Scott; along with several other cousins, nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters: Joanne, Louis, Ken, Christina, Emily, Linda and Barbara.

He was predeceased by parents, Emma and Louis Knapp, brothers: Peter and Jack and sister, Anne.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the Conquest Fire Dept. 10351 Slayton Rd., Port Byron, NY 13140.