Gary E. Colella

Aug. 15, 1942 - Mar. 5, 2021

OWASCO — Gary E. Colella, 78, of Melrose Road, Owasco, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Colella was born in Auburn, on Aug. 15, 1942 to the late Frederick and Grayce (Case) Colella.

Gary was a graduate of Weedsport High School, Class of 1960. He continued his education at Auburn Community College. In 2009, after 23 years of service, Gary retired as Director of the Physical Plant at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Mr. Colella was the past president of the Board of Directors of SUNY PPAA and past president of Sacred Heart Parish Council and a member of the Parish Buildings and Grounds Committee.

Gary was a member of Upstate NY Thunderbird Association, CNY Chapter of The Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America; and a 33 year Lifetime Member of the Owasco Fire Department. Over the years Gary served on the Owasco Zoning Board, Owasco Planning Board and Owasco Assessment Review Board.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marianne (Giannettino) Colella; his sons: Jeffrey (Kathy), Brian (Erin) and David (Terry) Colella; his cherished grandchildren: Mallory, Allison and Arey.