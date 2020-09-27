× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary (Houston) Donald Stott

MOORESVILLE, NC — Gary (Houston) Donald Stott, 74, passed away February 28, 2020 in Mooresville, NC.

Gary grew up in Auburn, NY and was a graduate of Weedsport Central School. Gary was a graduate of Alfred Tech where he received his associates degree. He was a regional sales manager for Revere Transducers for many years before assisting his brother, Fred with Palmer Chevrolet and his brother, Kevin with Owasco Marine. When he moved to NC, he got his real estate license and assisted his son-in-law with sales for Leonardi Mfg. He loved the sun and warm weather which of course included boating and maintaining his beloved lawn! He moved to the Mooresville, NC area to be close to a sport he followed so closely, NASCAR!

Gary is survived by his daughters Michelle (Joe) Leonardi and Christine (Todd) Chamberlain. He is also survived by three wonderful grandchildren Cody (Lena) Genkos, Madison and Carson Chamberlain; a brother, Fred Stott; and two sisters Diane Dolezal and Melinda Wright. Also surviving are two special sisters-in-law Janice Stott and Roseann Stott; as well as the mother of his children, Marilyn Barber Stott Hannig; and several nieces and nephews. He had very special friends in NC, Wil and Jan Vohs, Barry and Karen Ward, and Mike &andTerri Stoddard.