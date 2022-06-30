 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary L. Hildreth

Gary L. Hildreth

June 15, 1951 - June 27, 2022

LOCKE — Gary L. Hildreth, 71, of Locke, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Cayuga Medical Center.

He was born on June 15, 1951 in Cortland, a son of the late Robert L. and Florence J. (Traver) Hildreth. A lifelong area resident, Gary was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and had attended the School of Forestry at Syracuse University. He worked as a mine support at Cargill Salt in Lansing for many years. Gary enjoyed his hobby farm and gardens.

He is survived by his siblings: Rhonda Schweiger (Steve), of Elmira, James Hildreth (Jean), of Aurora, and Arlene Krebs, of Freeville; nieces and nephews: James Bacon (Kelly), of Snyder, NY, Chris Schweiger (Deborah), of Painted Post, Patrick Schweiger (Kim), of Ithaca, Matthew Krebs and Laura Krebs, both of Freeville; a great-niece; three great-nephews; a special aunt, Cathy Traver of King Ferry; and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Jim Krebs.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa. Interment will follow at North Lansing Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

