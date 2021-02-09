Gary Michael Sweet

Nov. 27, 1966 - Feb. 6, 2021

SKANEATELES FALLS — Gary Michael Sweet, of Skaneateles Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 6, 2021. Gary was born Nov. 27, 1966 in Auburn to Karen (Merritt) Smart and Gary Francis Sweet.

Gary graduated from Auburn High School in 1984 and resided in the area for his whole life. He was a professional glazer at McLaughlin's Glass serving the Auburn community for over 20 years.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping. If he wasn't in a tree stand or at a fishing derby, he was at a music festival camping with friends. Gary loved all things music and outdoors but above all he loved his family and friends.

Gary and his loving wife Wanda especially enjoyed attending the Grass Roots Festival in Trumansburg every year where they celebrated with many great friends and family.

One thing is for sure, when Gary showed up, everyone knew they were going to have a good time!

Gary was predeceased by his mother, Karen (Fred) Smart, his father, Gary (Kathy) Sweet and his brother-in-law, Daniel Gilroy Crane.