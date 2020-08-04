× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary R. Middleton

Oct. 10, 1953 — Aug. 2, 2020

SYRACUSE — Gary R. Middleton, 66, of Syracuse, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Gary was born in Auburn, NY on Oct. 10, 1953 to the late Maynard and Margaret Copp Middleton. Mr. Middleton proudly served his country with the United States Marines from 1972-1977. After 41 years of employment, Gary retired from Pepsi.

Gary was a member of the Sennett Fire Department for over 20 years, He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

Gary is survived by his loving family, his daughters, Tammy (Chris) Nolan, Augusta (Brian Seavey) Middleton and Megan (Michael) Quill; his significant other, Dorothy Cooper; her children, Dennis (Donna) Cooper, Colleen Curtiss and Theresa Campbell; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his brothers, Mark (Kathie) Middleton, and Roger Middleton; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St. Auburn. Funeral services will be held privately for the family.

Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gary may be made to the Sennett Fire Department, 3526 Franklin Street Rd., Auburn.