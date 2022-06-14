Gary 'Scotty' Maxwell

AUBURN - Gary "Scotty" Maxwell, 71, of Auburn, passed away at his home on June 13, 2022 with his family by his side. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Frederick H. and Harriet (Baker) Maxwell. He was a graduate of East High School. Scotty received his Associates Degree in Business Administration from Auburn Community College. He also served several years in the National Guard.

He was president of the family owned business, Maxwell's Food Store and loved his work and interacting with the public. He took great pride in obtaining his CDL license and enjoyed driving trucks both for business and pleasure. He loved taking trips of any kind but especially to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Niagara Falls.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Roberta "Bobbie" (Defendorf) Maxwell whom he met in the 7th grade at East High School and started dating in their senior year. They were married in 1972. Also surviving are his brothers: Larry Maxwell and Greg "Rocky" Maxwell and his wife, Patty.

He was predeceased by his son, James Maxwell in 2009, a sister, Marion "Corky" Maxwell in 1995 and by a cousin, Joyce Smith in 2022.

Friends are invited to visit the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Langham Funeral Home, LLC with funeral services to follow at 7:15 p.m.

A private family burial will be in Soule Cemetery. Those wishing may make contributions in Scotty's name to The American Cancer Society, the local Humane Society (SPCA) or to a charity of choice. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.