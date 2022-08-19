Gary Thomas Smith

Sept. 26, 1957 - Aug. 11, 2022

ALBANY/AUBURN - Gary Thomas Smith, 64, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Matthew House in Auburn, NY.

Gary was born Sept. 26, 1957, to the late Ned and Marilyn (Crawford) Smith.

He was a graduate of Auburn High School and attended Auburn Community College. He then moved to Albany where he began a career as a Private Investigator for Albany Investigations and Process Services. With over 30 years of experience, Gary was their Senior Investigator - a job he took much pride in, and along the way developed great friendships with Mike Alvaro/Kevin Connolly, owners of the firm. Gary also enjoyed his time bartending for McGeary's and Duffy's Irish Pubs throughout the years and developed very close friendships.

He took great pride in his Irish heritage and was a loyal Boston Red Sox fan, he also enjoyed golf, beer, Irish whiskey and Camels.

Gary was loved by so many people; his personality was always filled with jokes and smiles that made everyone happy to be around him. He was always willing to listen and give advice to those who appreciated his experiences and knew how genuine his character was.

Many friends both in Albany and here in his hometown are left brokenhearted. Since coming back to spend time with family, he was also able to share wonderful breakfasts and lunches that brought his friends together once again, and to enjoy all the memories they could each contribute. He was so thankful for his wonderful friends: Jeff Gage, Mark Cool, Dom "Big D" Giacona, Terry Moore, Bernie Simmons and Jerry Taylor.

He is survived by his sisters: Michelle Smith and Lori (Gary) Reed; nephews: Brady and Matthew Reed, Alex Johnston and Trevor Smith; uncle, Lynn (Judy) Smith; aunts: Jaquline Smith and Doris Mitchell; and many dear cousins who were a big part of his life.

He is predeceased by his beloved parents, Ned and Marilyn Smith, and brother, David Smith.

There will be calling hours at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 from 3 to 5:00 p.m. a funeral service will be held immediately following. Private burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Another Celebration of Life will also be held in Albany at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gary's memory to Matthew House or Hospice of Central New York and the Finger Lakes; the wonderful care he was given in his short stay there is immeasurable and many thanks to their wonderful staff.

To offer condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com.