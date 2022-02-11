Gary Wellington, Sr.

Oct. 18, 1954 - Feb. 7, 2022

Gary Wellington, Sr. passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at the age of 67 at Upstate Hospital. His battle with medical issues in the last year showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile.

Gary loved bringing his kids camping and prospecting for gold in the rivers of North Carolina when they were growing up. He loved teaching his kids, grandkids and wife how to bake and cook, and most importantly, he loved making everyone laugh.

Gary was born to Laurence and Celia (Clarabelle Randall) Wellington on Oct. 18, 1954. He is survived by his wife, Maricel; his children: Patricia, Gary, Jeff, Jimmy, Jessica and JJ; his brothers: Bobby, Richard and Ronnie; and several grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. The family will be having a private Celebration of his Life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family to care for his wife and son.