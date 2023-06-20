Gene LaLone

Aug. 15, 1945 - June 13, 2023

On a beautiful and sunny Tuesday morning, our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home. Gene was born on Aug. 15, 1945, he was the last surviving child of Louis and Hazel LaLone.

Gene lived a life of service. Service to his family, his community and his country. He was a US Marine, a lifetime member of the Ira Fire Department, Cayuga County Fire Investigator, an EMT, CPR instructor, Boy Scout leader, CM Sports Booster Club member, president of the Ira Union Cemetery, a foster parent and a member of the Cayuga County Highway Association. Gene retired from the Town of Ira as the Highway Superintendent in 2011.

Gene had an open door policy, there was always a seat at the table or a bed to sleep in. In his early days he enjoyed demolition derby, hunting, fishing and his Ford pickup truck.

Some of his most joyful times were spent with his family; watching his grandchildren play sports, play in the pool that he had built for them, and Thursday poker nights.

Gene is survived by his wife of 59 years, as of June 27, 2023, Donna (Minihkeim) LaLone; his children: Gene LaLone, Jr., Cari and Rocco Giacolone, Shannon and James Saik, Misti White, and Amy and Andrew White; beloved grandchildren: Scott, Genesis and Garrett, Delecia and Douglas, Joshua and Katie, Derek, Leah and Ryan, Dominick and Brianna, Megan and Rick, Nathaniel and Sarah, Madison and Joe, Michayla, Miranda and Darrius, Bayleigh, Hunter, Griffin, Gracee, Peyton, Noah, and Logan; his beloved great-grandchildren: Mason, Chase, Carmella, Morgan, Ryker, Garrett, Jr., Brynley, Kinsley, Lana, Jeffery, Kaylee, Brooke, and Alainea. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Gene was predeceased by his son-in-law, Patrick White, his in-laws, Wilbur and Ruth Minihkeim, and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Boahene, Dr. Semel, Dr. Bibi Rajan George, and Lynn Neuberger PA, as well as Crouse Hospital and the Auburn Dialysis Clinic for the many years of excellent care and compassion shown to our Dad.

Donations in Gene's memory can be directed to Crouse Health Foundation or the Ira Union Cemetery Association.

Calling hours were Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, a funeral service took place Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the funeral home, burial followed at Ira Union Cemetery.