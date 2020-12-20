 Skip to main content
George A. Smith, Jr.

Aug. 10, 1952 - Dec. 13, 2020

AUBURN - George A. Smith, Jr., 68, of Auburn, devoted and beloved husband of Beverley Smith, passed away unexpectedly at Upstate University Hospital on December 13, 2020. Born in Auburn on August 10, 1952, George was the son of the late George Sr. and Laura Mead Smith.

George proudly served in the Marines during Vietnam from 1971-1973. He was previously employed at Snyder McQuay in Auburn for 35 years. George was an avid hunter and enjoyed drag racing, winning numerous awards and trophies for his accomplishments.

George is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Beverley Smith; his daughter, Jenal E.Smith; his four grandchildren; his two great grandchildren; several sisters and stepbrothers; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held for George on Monday, December 21, 2020 at noon in Fort Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn.

