George A. Vliet

Nov. 8, 1933 - July 2, 2022

KING FERRY - George A. Vliet, 88 of King Ferry, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at his home. A native of Ithaca, GA, was born November 8, 1933, son of the late Claude and Marjorie Rundle Vliet. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served from 1953 - 1955. Following his discharge, George was a plumber and employed with Donahue & Halverson for many years. He was a member of the Pipe Fitters/Plumbers Union, the Ithaca Elks Lodge #636 as well as a proud supporter of the Auburn Elks. In his spare time, George enjoyed his time on Cayuga Lake and the friends he made while living there.

He is survived by one daughter, Reenie Brown of Auburn; son, James Vliet of CA; stepdaughter, Marcia Bakouris (George) of King Ferry; stepsons Kenyon Alexander (Marlene) of Romulus and Martin Alexander (Grace) of CA; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his cat, Buddy. George also remained close to his first wife's family.

In addition to his parents, George is predeceased by his brothers Donald and David Vliet; and sister, Claudia McGee.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

