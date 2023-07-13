George E. Knapp, Jr.

Aug. 19, 1956 - July 10, 2023

UNION SPRINGS - George Knapp, Jr. was a graduate of Southern Cayuga High School with the Class of 1974. He grew up in the Venice Center area and worked at many local farms.

He served in the U.S. Army for three years and was stationed at Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX. George became a diesel mechanic while at Ft. Bliss. He attended and graduated from Rochester Machining and Tooling Institute.

He loved to ride dirt bikes and motorcycles, the faster the better. He owned many over the years, his favorite was the 1983 Honda VG5 Magna, he truly loved that bike.

George had been working on his 1930 Ford Model A pick up truck for many years.

George rebuilt the house his great-grandfather originally built. He and his wife Sue raised their sons in it. George was a man who could fix just about anything. He was a man of his word, once he promised you something you could depend on George.

He worked at several local machine shops and learned a lot from his boss and friend Jeff Snow at Snow Machine Shop.

He was employed at Schott-Fostec for many years. George was a good hard working man and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Susan Mills Knapp who will miss him terribly, and would have celebrated 38 years of marriage on Aug. 2; sons: George III and wife, Alyssa, of Owasco and Benjamin and wife, Danielle, of Auburn; his oh so precious grand-daughters that he adored: Magnolia and Aurora. He could be found playing puzzles with them, or on the floor playing dollhouse with them. They will miss their beloved grandpa. His mother, Sarah Knapp, of Groton; sisters: Fay Bilynsky, of Victor, Jody Emis, of Locke (growing up she was the little brother he never had); father-in-law, Frederick Mills, of Auburn; sisters-in-law: Debbie (John), of Osborne, FL, Donna Mills Brazee, of Auburn; many wonderful nieces and nephews, those that were especially dear to him: Gretchen (Chris) Dunfey, Jack and Sean Dunfey and Tammy (Justin) Gentilcore; brothers-in-law: Scott Brazee, of Syracuse, Dennis (Sue Jordan) Mills; his cat, Clyde who misses him.

Special thanks to our friend Claudia Varically-Tompkins who helped George so much prior to hospitalization, neighbor and friend Ed Soyke for the many many times you mowed our lawn, Danielle for the compassionate care at the Auburn VA Center, the wonderful staff on 3rd Memorial at Auburn Community Hospital, and the Finger Lakes Center for Living staff for all their kindness to George and his family.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, William Knapp, father, George Knapp, mother-in-law, Rita Mills, brother-in-law, John Blynsky, his two brothers: Bill Hosford and Jim Ennis (we know they'll be reunited riding motorcycles and will have great stories to tell).

On Friday, July 14, 2023 memorial calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY with a memorial service to follow at 2:15 p.m.

Memorials may be remembered to the Union Springs Fire Department, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Disabled American Veterans.

We love you George.