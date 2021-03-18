George Edward Tehan

George E. Tehan

Jan. 9, 1931 - March 15, 2021

AUBURN — George E. Tehan passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Auburn, NY to William H Tehan, II and Georgia (Corning) Tehan.

He grew up on Beach Avenue. George established lifelong friendships with Harold Casper and James Walsh, each of whom would go on to be his brothers-in-law as they each married a Krumm sister.

George attended Auburn East High School, running track, graduating in 1948. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy from 1950–1954, during the Korean Conflict. He was assigned to the Communications Ship, USS Adirondack (AGC-15) as a Lithographer, LI3, stationed at NATO Maritime Command in Naples, Italy. Upon returning to Auburn, George joined his father in the family business, Tehan Insurance (eventually Cayuga Agency), which he owned and operated with his wife until their retirement in 1993.