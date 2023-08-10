George Edward Whitcomb

March 22, 1925 - Aug. 3, 2023

BRADENTON, FL — George Edward Whitcomb, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Auburn, NY, graduated to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 3, 2023.

Born in Auburn, NY on March 22, 1925, he was the son of Seward and Rowena Whitcomb of Basswood Road, Auburn, NY.

He graduated from Union Springs Central School in 1942. While in Auburn, he was employed as maintenance supervisor at Auburn Memorial Hospital from 1945-1975 and was a former member of Second Baptist Church where he served as church choir director from 1962-1975.

George moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1975 with his wife, Virginia. He worked at Bausch and Lomb in Bradenton for 10 years.

He was predeceased by wife, Virginia (1995); son, Donald (2002); wife, Freda (2005); and great-granddaughter, Erin-Michelle (1995). He is survived by his son, Larry and his wife, Dawn; grandsons: Nathan, Timothy, Philip, Joel; and, great-grandson, Brandon all of VA; a daughter-in-law, Beverly; granddaughter, Sarah; grandson, David; and great-granddaughter, Ella, all of VA.

A graveside service and burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial fund of Second Baptist Church of Auburn, NY or the Missionary Fund at Calvary Baptist Church of Bradenton, FL.

Local arrangements by Langham Funeral Home in Auburn, NY. Please visit www.Langhmfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory.