George Edwin Hassler

April 10, 1928 - Jan. 21, 2022

LEESBURG, VA — George Edwin Hassler, formerly of Auburn, NY, and resident of Leesburg, VA since 2015, died Jan. 21, 2022, after a short stay in the Inova Loudoun Hospital and Heritage Hall Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Hassler was born on April 10, 1928, in Utica, NY, the only child of the late George E Hassler, Sr. and Marguerite (Ireland) Hassler.

Mr. Hassler was a 1946 graduate of Whitesboro Central High School in the Utica area. He enlisted for four years in the U.S. Navy. Upon release in 1950 with an Honorable Discharge, he was enrolled at St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY. In 1951 he was recalled to active duty with the Navy Reserves and was released 15 months later. In 1954 he received a second Honorable Discharge for active service in the inactive reserves. He then returned to St. Lawrence where he received a B.S. Degree, with Physics Major, in 1955.

Mr. Hassler joined Sylvania Electric in Seneca Falls, NY that year, and was employed in various capacities for television picture tube development, both black and white and color tubes. He also spent 10 years with Sylvania's Special Purpose Cathode Ray Tube Department. He retired after 34 years of service in June of 1989 as Section Manager for the Electron Gun Department.

Mr. Hassler married the former Beverly J. Steele in October 1957 at the old First Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Franklin and North Street. During 60+ years as a member, he served on the Board of Deacons, Session, and Trustees. He also served as Church Treasurer for 19 years, retiring in December 2008. He served many years as a Board of Supervisor for the Town of Fleming.

He and his wife Beverly enjoyed many overseas travels during the years after his retirement. He also had an active interest in railroads since early childhood. It was to be a lifetime hobby of model train collecting, and custom model train building in earlier years. He has been a member of the National Train Collectors Association (T.C.A.) since 1982.

In late 2015 Mr. Hassler moved in with his son and family in Leesburg, VA. He was an active volunteer with the local Senior Citizen organization, working in the kitchen and serving lunches to seniors younger than him, and was recognized by the organization for his 90th Birthday. He was also a volunteer with the Loudoun County High School marching band as part of the pit crew while his grandchildren were participants, and was honored this past season when asked to lend his voice to an angel soundtrack as part of their National Championship Show performance.

He is survived by his son, Kurt E Hassler and his wife, Beth; and twin grandchildren: Daniel and Katherine, all of Leesburg, VA; his cousins: Jean Bauder Zidler, of Menifee, CA; and cousin Theodore McQuade, of Utica, NY.

He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly J. Hassler in February 2012, married for 54 years, and by his daughter, Audrey J. Lamphere of Auburn, NY in 1994.

There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.