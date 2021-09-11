George H. Myers

Feb. 17, 1940 - Sept. 8, 2021

WEEDSPORT — George H. Myers, 81, of Weedsport, passed away Sept. 8, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Mr. Myers was born in Auburn on Feb. 17, 1940 to the late Alonzo and Grace Howard Myers. He previously lived in Jordan, NY and graduated from Jordan High School. George was employed at Jordan and Auburn Wire for 50 years, retiring as a shipping supervisor. He enjoyed old westerns, camping and NASCAR racing. For several years, George bowled in the Saturday night Gus Dodier Memorial League and Thursday night Men's Fellowship League at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport.

George is survived by his loving wife, Cindy (Wilson) Myers; his children: George Myers, Jr. (Cheryl Derbyshire), of Calabasas, CA, Kathy Robinson (Ken Bell), of Highland Ranch, CO and Todd Myers (Laura Zelias), of Fulton, NY; his stepchildren: Michael (Tammy) Harris and Brian (Guadalupe) Dodier Harris and seven grandchildren that he adored: Jimmy Harris, Malcolm Harris, Amiya Robinson, Clara Dodier, Rory Dodier, Reece Dodier and Cecilia Dodier.

Along with his parents, George was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Myers.