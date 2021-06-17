George H. Ward, Jr.

April 17, 1947 - Jan. 29, 2020

DENVER, NC — George H. Ward, Jr., 72, of Denver, NC (formerly of Auburn) passed away from natural causes on Jan. 29, 2020 in Linhcolnton, NC. Born in Auburn on April 17, 1947 to the late George H. and Fannie D. Ward. He had resided in Denver, NC for the last several years.

Survivors include his brothers: W. Barry Ward (Karen), of Denver, NC and Joseph H. Ward, Sr. (Sandy), of Oklahoma City, OK; nieces: Clair Ward, Jamie Harris; and nephews: Joseph Ward, Jr. and Steven Ward. He was preceded in death by his brother Walter.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fort Hill Cemetery (Fairmont Section).

Georgie was a kind, loving soul who was loved by everyone he met.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.