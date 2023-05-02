George J. Dragone

AUBURN — George J. Dragone, 79, of Auburn, passed away April 28, 2023.

George was born in Auburn, the son of George and Angelina (Lauricella) Dragone. He was married to Barbara (Brennan) Dragone, the love of his life, for 56 years.

George was a graduate of both Mount Carmel High School and Cayuga Community College. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving as a sergeant in the Air Force during the 1960s.

After his honorable discharge, George worked as a corrections officer for several years. He resigned to work with his brother-in-law at M&W Woodworking.

After completing an Associate's degree in Electrical Technology at Cayuga Community College, George worked as a copier service technician with Eastern Copy Products until his retirement in 2004.

George loved playing the guitar. He met his wife after his band, the Quarter Notes, finished playing a gig at a local bar.

He was a long-time member of the Syracuse-based Guitar League. He also dabbled in computer programming. George loved to engage friends, family and acquaintances in a good, old-fashioned political debate. Most of all, he treasured time spent with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

George is survived by his wife, Barbara (Brennan) Dragone; and two children: Eric (Elizabeth) Dragone and Nicholle Dragone, both of Auburn; he is also survived by two grandchildren: Erica (Zack) Taylor, Clemmons, of NC and Cohle Dragone, of Plantation, FL; and three great-grandchildren: Emma, Elijah, and Emery Taylor, of Clemmons, NC. George is also survived by his sister, Camille Dragone, of Auburn; by his sister-in-law, Ann (Jerry) Taylor, of Auburn; and his brother-in-law, Michael (Maggie) Brennan, of Tempe, AZ; and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by "adopted" daughter, Ula (John) Piasta-Mansfield, "adopted" grandchildren: Alek and Hanna Mansfield, of Freeville, NY.

George was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Thomas Dragone.

George was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. His Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Mary's Church at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, with a rosary that will precede the Mass at 10:40 a.m. Internment will follow the Mass in St. Joseph's Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in George's name, to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.