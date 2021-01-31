George J. Panek

CONSTANTIA - George J. Panek, 65, of Constantia, and formerly of the Auburn area passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

He graduated from Weedsport High School in 1974 and was a self employed roofing contractor.

Surviving are his daughter, Crystal (Kyle) Panek-Nichol; brothers Robert, Scott, Charles; grandchildren Kayden, Mariah, Julius, Jaxton; former wife, Karen Thompson; and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fergerson Funeral Home, 215 South Main Street, North Syracuse. Burial will be in the spring.