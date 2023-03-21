George J. Vibbert

AUBURN — George J. Vibbert, 63, of 13 Evans St., Auburn, passed away suddenly March 18, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in San Antonio, TX, he was the son of the late Robert Edward and Mary Katherine (Burns) Vibbert.

George was a maintenance supervisor at both St. Alphonsus Church and Sacred Heart Church. George's friendly smile and willingness to lend a hand or offer an ear will be missed by so many.

He had a gentle soul and a huge heart. He always was looking out for others. His family and friends as well as his extended work family came first for him. He enjoyed watching movies and spending time with his family. His pastimes included hunting, fishing and loving everyday.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judith (Jasiczek) Vibbert; a daughter, Ashley Vibbert; son, Marc (Kelly) Vibbert; grandson, Patrick Vibbert; two sisters: Cathy (David) Pedro and Patricia Tisdale; all of the Burns cousins; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his fur babies: Benson, Taco and Sylvie.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by a sister, Mary Lynne Vibbert.

Calling hours will be Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. A private service will be at the convenience of the family.

Omission of flowers is requested. Those wishing may make a contribution in memory of George to Mozaic (ARC of Cayuga Seneca Yates, 1083 Waterloo Geneva Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165).

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.