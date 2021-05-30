George Justino Jr.

Oct. 11, 1929 - May 21, 2021

LYONS - George Justino Jr., 91, of Lyons, NY, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Matthew House in Auburn, NY. George was born in Lyons, October 11, 1929, son of George and Carmella (Nicholetta) Justino.

After graduating from Lyons High School in 1948, George received his four year Certificate of Completion of Apprenticeship from the State of New York to qualify as a Journeyman Bricklayer-Mason. George also served in the United States Army Reserve for nine years where he was honorably discharged. With his passion for cooking, George bought a small restaurant in Clyde, and later did some short order cooking in a variety of other establishments.

George retired from the Newark Developmental Center as a policeman/fireman after 30 years of service for the State of New York. He also worked as a part time advertising salesman for over 36 years.

But it's George's athleticism and deep love for sports that identifies him most. George was an outstanding Lyons High School athlete from 1944-1948. He was a starter all four years in football and baseball, as well as three years in basketball. He served as a captain in all three sports.