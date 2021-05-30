George Justino Jr.
Oct. 11, 1929 - May 21, 2021
LYONS - George Justino Jr., 91, of Lyons, NY, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Matthew House in Auburn, NY. George was born in Lyons, October 11, 1929, son of George and Carmella (Nicholetta) Justino.
After graduating from Lyons High School in 1948, George received his four year Certificate of Completion of Apprenticeship from the State of New York to qualify as a Journeyman Bricklayer-Mason. George also served in the United States Army Reserve for nine years where he was honorably discharged. With his passion for cooking, George bought a small restaurant in Clyde, and later did some short order cooking in a variety of other establishments.
George retired from the Newark Developmental Center as a policeman/fireman after 30 years of service for the State of New York. He also worked as a part time advertising salesman for over 36 years.
But it's George's athleticism and deep love for sports that identifies him most. George was an outstanding Lyons High School athlete from 1944-1948. He was a starter all four years in football and baseball, as well as three years in basketball. He served as a captain in all three sports.
After graduation, George continued to be involved in sports. He played semi-pro ball for several years, and was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a popular figure on the local sports scene as a certified umpire for high school/college baseball for 50 years, and also a referee for football and basketball for 35 years. Throughout the years, George served his community by volunteering his services as a coach, umpire/referee for youth sports.
In 2009, on his 80th birthday, George was both humbled and honored to be inducted into the Lyons Central School Athletic Hall of Fame.
George uncharacteristically found himself becoming a world traveler, all arranged by his wife, Rita. You would think his favorite place would be Italy, but he would tell you he was most fascinated by the Great Wall of China. But his first love was traveling anywhere to follow his two girls games, parades, recitals, academic competitions, graduations and even showing up at any event that was a part of their work life. Later that support was extended to his granddaughter. At the age of 88, he still insisted on sitting on a scorching hot football field to watch his granddaughter graduate from high school.
George was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Rita Cinelli, in 2017. He is survived by daughters Georgette (Lloyd) Hoskins of Auburn, Gail (Jason) Miller of Natick, MA; granddaughter, Kateri Miller; brother, Richard (Judy) Justino of Duxbury, MA; nieces and nephews.
A special thanks is extended to George's caretaker and extended family member, Susan Gutchow, for the amazing care she provided.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at St. Joseph the Worker Church (St. Michael) in Lyons. Entombment will be at noon at St. Joseph Mausoleum in Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church (St. Michael), 43 West DeZeng Street, Clyde, NY and Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons, NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com.